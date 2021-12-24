Rocky Critics Review: The Vasanth Ravi Starrer Emerges As A Winner!

Rocky, the crime thriller that features Vasanth Ravi in the lead role hit the theatres on December 23, Thursday. The movie, which is directed by Arun Matheswaran, follows the titular character Rocky and his ego clash with his boss Manimaran. Vasanth Ravi has appeared as the titular character Rocky, while veteran filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja plays Manimaran.

The movie, which is distributed by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan for the banner Rowdy Pictures, has hit the theatres after getting delayed for over a year. The project features Rohini, Raveena Ravi, and others in key roles. Darbuka Shiva has composed the music. Shreyaas Krishna is the DOP.

Let's have a look at what the leading film critics have to say about Rocky, here:

Film Companion's Baradwaj Rangan says: "My main issue was that the film stays at arm's length - we watch it from a distance, we watch it with admiration but we don't we feel it. But I have no doubt about this - it is a very very real cinematic voice. And perhaps Rocky's best scene has a showreel of what Arun Matheswaran is capable of. This is a very very promising debut."

Times Of India's M Suganth writes: "Despite the violence, this is a deeply sentimental film. We see it in the watch that Rocky removes every time he goes into a fight; in his refusal to eat non-vegetarian food; in Amudha's lonely walk at night to call her brother back; in Manimaran's howl upon seeing his son's fate; and in Rocky's terrific line in the climax that is a nod to Pasa Malar. Rocky might be violent, but also has a beating heart."

Manoj Kumar R of Indian Express writes: "None before Arun Matheswaran had dared to graphically depict violence in such a way. The film's setup innately compromises the separation between good versus evil. It is a demon versus demon and we have to root for the lesser evil."

Ashameera Aiyappan of Firstpost writes: "I might need a few more viewings to absorb the entirety of Rocky's philosophical conundrums. But this is a good problem to have. I particularly enjoyed the film's deliberate, measured pace. The frames breathe with life, questions, introspection, and emotion. In an era where slow is constantly confused with boring, films like Rocky become necessary proof. This is a spectacular debut by Arun Matheswaran. I am already looking forward to Saani Kaayidham."