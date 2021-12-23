Rocky Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Vasanth Ravi's Rocky is trending big time on social media. The film hit the big screens on Thursday (December 23) and has been getting mixed responses from the audiences. Penned and helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has also become the latest one to get leaked online. The thriller has been leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, which might now hinder the film's performance in theatres and even its box office collection.

Well, this is not the first time when a film released in theatres have leaked online. Earlier, films like Jail, Murungakkai Chips, Anti Indian, Vanam and Bachelor were also leaked on these platforms. In fact, even Tamil biggies like Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Silambarasan's Maanaadu couldn't escape the piracy when they were released in theatres.

Also featuring Bharathiraja, Raveena Ravi and Rohini, Rocky marks the leading man's second film post his 2018 outing Taramani. Produced by CR Manoj Kumar under RA Studios, the film has Nayanthara appearing in a special video song titled 'Kaalam Oru Dhrogi'. Rowdy Pictures of the actress and director Vignesh Shivan has distributed the film. Rocky's technical team consists of some renowned faces including cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Nagooran and music composer Darbuka Siva.