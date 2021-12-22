Rocky Twitter Review: Did Vasanth Ravi’s Film Pass The Litmus Test?

One of the highly talked about films, Rocky has hit the big screens. Starring Vasanth Ravi in the lead role, the film is said to be witnessing a decent audience in the cinema halls. Written and helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the thriller has been getting a mixed response from the audiences.

Soon after the first day first show of the film, several netizens started pouring in reviews on Twitter with many praising the performances of the actors including the leading man. Though the concept has garnered a great deal of attention, the storyline of the film seems to have disappointed many. With its release on Thursday, the film is also having a big clash with Ranveer Singh's 83 and Keanu Reeves' The Matrix Resurrections in theatres.

Apart from Vasanth, Rocky also stars Bharathiraja, Raveena Ravi, Rohini and others. Lady Superstar Nayanthara appeared in the promotional video song of the entertainer titled 'Kaalam Oru Dhrogi'.

Produced by CR Manoj Kumar under RA Studios, the film is distributed by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan under their renowned banner Rowdy Pictures. The technical crew of the Vasanth Ravi-starrer include music composer Darbuka Siva and cinematographer Shreyas Krishna. Nagooran is the editor for the action thriller.

Rocky marks Vasanth Ravi's second film after the blockbuster entertainer Taramani (2018), which fetched him the year's Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut (South). Well, did his latest release impress the audience by passing the litmus test? Let's find out!