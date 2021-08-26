Rudhran Release Date: Raghava Lawrence’s Action Drama To Hit Cinemas In 2022!

It's confirmed! Raghava Lawrence's highly anticipated film Rudhran will release in theatres next year. Confirming the big news, the choreographer-turned-actor shared that the film will hit the marquee on April 14, 2022. Sharing two posters of the film, he tweeted, "In theaters from 14th April 2022 #RudhranfromApr14."

The poster shows the actor standing with a spade. His silhouette backlit by a red light has indeed won hearts.

Producer Five Star Creations Kathiresan known for bankrolling projects like Pollathavan and Jagarthanda is turning director with the forthcoming project. The film's title was announced on the eve of Lawrence's 44th birthday in October and the poster received a huge response from the netizens. Rudhran has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Priya Bhavani Shankar is playing the female lead in the film.

In theaters from 14th April 2022 🎥#RudhranfromApr14 pic.twitter.com/E9UeRNXyjl — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence was previously seen in Kanchana 3 which was released in 2019. Starring Oviya, Vedhika and Nikki Tamboli in key roles, the film was directed and written by the actor himself. Also, he recently made his Bollywood debut as a director and writer with Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's Laxmii (2020).

Well, he will next be seen in Durga and the cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed by the makers. He also has P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2, a sequel to superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Chandramukhi (2005) also starring Prabhu, Jyotika, Nayanthara and Vadivelu.