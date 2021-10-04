Rudra Thandavam Day 3 Collection: Here’s How Much The Richard Rishi Starrer Has Collected In Tamil Nadu

After Draupathi (2020), Richard Rishi's yet another controversial film Rudra Thandavam graced the theatres last Friday (October 1).

The film that discusses social issues like caste cauldron and drug trafficking received immense response from the audience, who couldn't stop praising the leading man for his intense and power-packed acting chops as a police officer. On the other hand, the film's intriguing storyline and narration were also well-received by the cine-goers.

Well, talking about the film's business, Rudra Thandavam opened to a terrific response at the theatres. As per film analyst Ramesh Bala, the Richard Rishi-starrer has grossed a massive Rs 7.25 crore in 3 days with its theatrical run in Tamil Nadu. Though the film's success and opposition from certain societal groups were expected much before its release, the humongous collection has indeed surprised many. On a related note, recently, Shalini Ajith also watched the actioner along with the cast and crew of the film. A few pictures of the actress with the team had even gone viral on social media.

Starring Gautham Menon as the main antagonist, Rudhra Thandavam directed by Mohan G Kshatriyan also features Dharsha Gupta, Radha Ravi, Thambi Ramaiah, Malavika Avinash, YG Mahendran, Manobala, G Marimuthu, Jayam SK Gopi and Deepa in key roles. Backed by the director himself, the film marks his third collaboration with Richard Rishi after Pazhaya Vannarapettai (2016) and Draupathi.

Rudra Thandavam's technical team includes cinematographer Farook J Basha, editor Devaraj S and music composer Jubin. The film's trailer was released on August 24.