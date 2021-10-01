Rudra Thandavam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Rudra Thandavam starring Richard Rishi has finally hit the theatres today (October 1). The controversial film has been well-received by the audiences who are now pouring in positive reviews through social media. In the film, Rishi plays the role of a 'controversial' police officer.

The action drama that discusses issues like caste cauldron and drug trafficking, has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites like Movierulz and Tamilrockers. The unfortunate leak has indeed bothered many as it might now impact the collection of the film at the box office.

Rudra Thandavam marks the leading man's third collaboration with director Mohan G Kshatriyan after Pazhaya Vannarapettai and Draupathi. Actress Dharsha Gupta who recently participated in the Tamil culinary show Cooku with Comali is playing the female lead in the action drama. Acclaimed director Gautham Menon is playing the deadly antagonist in the Richard Rishi-starrer. The other supporting cast of the film include Radha Ravi, Thambi Ramaiah, Malavika Avinash, Manobala, G Marimuthu

The Mohan G Kshatriyan directorial's principal photography began in January 2021 and it was entirely shot in a single schedule. The film's technical team includes music composer Jubin, cinematographer Farook J and editor S Devaraj. Backed by GM Film Corporation and 7G Films, the film's audio rights have been sold to Ayngaran International.

Meanwhile, Richard Rishi was previously seen in Paramapadham Vilayattu (2021). As of Gautham Menon, he was last seen in the Netflix anthology web series Navarasa presented by Mani Ratnam. He has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline including Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, Dhruva Natchathiram and Nadigalilae Neeradum Suriyan.