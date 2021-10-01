Rudra Thandavam Twitter Review: Did The Controversial Film Of Richard Rishi Impress The Audience?

Draupathi fame Richard Rishi's highly controversial film Rudhra Thandavam has released in theatres today (October 1). The action-drama written, directed and backed by Mohan G Kshatriyan recently made headlines after a minority organization reportedly filed a case in the court seeking a ban on the film claiming that a few scenes were offending the minority section.

Well, this was not the first time when Richard Rishi's film faced legal trouble. Earlier, his 2020 film Draupathi too generated controversies during the release as the concept of pro casteism didn't go down well with many. Notably, the film was too penned and helmed by Mohan G Kshatriyan. The latest release marks the actor-director's third collaboration after Pazhaya Vannarapettai and Draupathi.

Well, as expected Rudhra Thandavam has garnered a great deal of attention from the audiences, and it is all thanks to the film's highly-talked-about trailer that was released on August 24 and the ongoing controversies. The film, which also throws light on social issues like caste cauldron and drug trafficking is being hailed by many. Ardent fans of the leading man flocked the theatres to watch the first day first show and were quick to pour in their verdict through Twitter. Richard has yet again struck gold with his brilliant performance as the 'controversial' police officer. The intense-gripping tale seems to have impressed the netizens who are now trending hashtags including #RudhraThandavam and #RichardRishi on social media to celebrate the film's blockbuster success already.

Starring Gautham Vasudev Menon as the main antagonist the film also features Dharsha Gupta, Radha Ravi, Thambi Ramaiah, Malavika Avinash, YG Mahendran, Manobala, G Marimuthu, Jayam SK Gopi and Deepa in key roles.

Rudra Thandavam's technical team includes cinematographer Farook J Basha, editor Devaraj S and music composer Jubin.

Well, as the Richard Rishi-starrer becomes the talk of the town, let us see what netizens have to say about the film!