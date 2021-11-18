Sabhaapathy Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Have To Say About The Santhanam Starrer Sabhapathy

After
receiving
much
love
for
his
character
in
Dikkiloona,
Santhanam
is
all
set
to
impress
everyone
on
the
big
screen
with
his
latest
outing,
Sabhaapathy
aka
Sabhapathy.
The
Tamil-Comedy
film
has
finally
hit
the
screens
today
(November
19,
2021),
and
fans
can't
wait
to
know
its
opening
day
collections.
Directed
by
R
Srinivasa
Rao,
Sabhaapathy
is
a
story
of
a
man
who
deals
with
a
stammering
issue,
because
of
which
he
faces
a
lot
of
problems
in
his
professional
as
well
as
personal
life.
Well,
Sabhaapathy
has
created
a
solid
buzz
amongst
the
masses.
And
fans
are
just
curious
to
see
Santhanam's
comic
timing
and
his
chemistry
with
lead
actress
Preeti
Verma.
Moreover,
the
songs
of
the
film
have
already
become
popular
amongst
the
masses.
The
film
has
music
composed
by
Sam
CS.
Sabhaapathy
also
stars
actors
like
Sayaji
Shinde,
Pugazh,
MS
Bhaskar,
Vamsi
Krishna,
Uma
Padmanabhan
and
so
on.
Tweets
will
be
added
as
soon
as
they
will
be
available.
Stay
tuned.