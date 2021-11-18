Sabhaapathy Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Have To Say About The Santhanam Starrer Sabhapathy

After receiving much love for his character in Dikkiloona, Santhanam is all set to impress everyone on the big screen with his latest outing, Sabhaapathy aka Sabhapathy. The Tamil-Comedy film has finally hit the screens today (November 19, 2021), and fans can't wait to know its opening day collections. Directed by R Srinivasa Rao, Sabhaapathy is a story of a man who deals with a stammering issue, because of which he faces a lot of problems in his professional as well as personal life.

Well, Sabhaapathy has created a solid buzz amongst the masses. And fans are just curious to see Santhanam's comic timing and his chemistry with lead actress Preeti Verma. Moreover, the songs of the film have already become popular amongst the masses. The film has music composed by Sam CS. Sabhaapathy also stars actors like Sayaji Shinde, Pugazh, MS Bhaskar, Vamsi Krishna, Uma Padmanabhan and so on.

