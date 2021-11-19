Sabhaapathy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Santhanam's most recent film Sabhaapathy has become the latest to get leaked online. The comedy entertainer has been leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. With its unfortunate leak within hours of its release, looks like the film's collection at the box office might get impacted to a great extent.

Directed by Srinivasa Rao, the film has been getting favourable reviews from the audiences. Fans of the actor are also highly elated with his performance and the comedy sequences in the film. Earlier, during his media interaction, the actor had shared his experience shooting for the film, wherein he revealed that it was not easy to play the character. News Today had quoted him as saying, "It was not easy to play this character as the director of the film, Srinivasa Rao, was particular about where exactly I stammered while delivering dialogues. In fact, he even told me the exact letter in a word for which I would have to stammer. Delivering dialogues like that can be a taxing affair and you really have to strain all your facial muscles."

Featuring Preeti Varma, Pugazh, MS Bhaskar, Vamsi Krishna and Uma Padmanabhan, the film has songs composed by Sam CS. C Ramesh Kumar of RK Entertainment is the producer, while the editing and photography departments have been headed by Antony L Ruben and Baskar Arumugam.

Sabhaapathy marks Santhanam's 4th film to release post the pandemic. His previous ventures were Dikkiloona, Parris Jeyaraj and Biskoth. The actor will next be seen in Agent Kannayiram, which is the official Tamil remake of the Telugu film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. He also has Server Sundaram in the pipeline.