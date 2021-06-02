Samantha Akkineni Becomes Chennai Times’ Most Desirable Woman 2020; Here’s Complete List
South diva Samantha Akkineni has always been at the top of her game. From doing some impressive roles, getting huge appreciation from the audiences, working alongside brilliant actors, to earning a massive fan following on all social media platforms, the actress has time and again proved her worth and displayed her inseparable relationship with films. Adding a feather to her cap, the star has now become Chennai Times' Most Desirable Woman of 2020.
When asked about her feeling after receiving the prestigious tag, Samantha quipped that her marriage with Naga Chaitanya has made her much more desirable. She was quoted by Times of India as saying, "Apparently, marriage has made me much more desirable (laughs). Earlier, I never really got these tags and now, these tags are coming consistently. But, thank you. I am not very great at receiving compliments or awards. People who are close to me know that I get very uncomfortable with awards or compliments, so I would not really know how to reply exactly."
Further, when asked about her reaction when someone says that they find her desirable, the actress said, "I don't think anyone has told me that in a very long time. I think, lately, it has been about the work that I have been doing. That has somehow been reflected in the desirability quotient. The risks and hard work have made a difference."
Well, let us tell you that Samantha Akkineni has topped the list after competing with 29 other divas. Check out the complete list here:
2.
Malavika
Mohanan
3. Keerthy Suresh
4. Rashmika Mandanna
5. Aditi Rao Hydari
6. Aishwarya Rajesh
7. Nayanthara
8. Kalyani Priyadarshan
9. Rakul Preet Singh
10. Amala Paul
11. Trisha
12. Raiza Wilson
13. Shruti Haasan
14. Rubeiya SK
15. Ramya Pandian
16. Vani Bhojan
17. Priya Bhavani Shankar
18. Nithya Menen
19. Anukeerthy VAS
20. Ritu Varma
21. Kajal Aggarwal
22. Tamannaah Bhatia
23. Yashika Aannand
24. Sai Pallavi
25. Aathmika
26. Losliya Mariyanesan
27. Andrea Jeremiah
28. Iswarya Menon
29. Aparna Balamurali
30. Athulya Ravi
Coming back to Samantha, the actress is all set for the release of her maiden web series The Family Man 2, which is releasing on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, she is busy with Tamil and Telugu projects Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam respectively.