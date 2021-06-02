Samantha Akkineni Becomes Chennai Times’ Most Desirable Woman 2020; Here’s Complete List

South diva Samantha Akkineni has always been at the top of her game. From doing some impressive roles, getting huge appreciation from the audiences, working alongside brilliant actors, to earning a massive fan following on all social media platforms, the actress has time and again proved her worth and displayed her inseparable relationship with films. Adding a feather to her cap, the star has now become Chennai Times' Most Desirable Woman of 2020.

When asked about her feeling after receiving the prestigious tag, Samantha quipped that her marriage with Naga Chaitanya has made her much more desirable. She was quoted by Times of India as saying, "Apparently, marriage has made me much more desirable (laughs). Earlier, I never really got these tags and now, these tags are coming consistently. But, thank you. I am not very great at receiving compliments or awards. People who are close to me know that I get very uncomfortable with awards or compliments, so I would not really know how to reply exactly."

Further, when asked about her reaction when someone says that they find her desirable, the actress said, "I don't think anyone has told me that in a very long time. I think, lately, it has been about the work that I have been doing. That has somehow been reflected in the desirability quotient. The risks and hard work have made a difference."

Well, let us tell you that Samantha Akkineni has topped the list after competing with 29 other divas. Check out the complete list here:

2. Malavika Mohanan

3. Keerthy Suresh

4. Rashmika Mandanna

5. Aditi Rao Hydari

6. Aishwarya Rajesh

7. Nayanthara

8. Kalyani Priyadarshan

9. Rakul Preet Singh

10. Amala Paul

11. Trisha

12. Raiza Wilson

13. Shruti Haasan

14. Rubeiya SK

15. Ramya Pandian

16. Vani Bhojan

17. Priya Bhavani Shankar

18. Nithya Menen

19. Anukeerthy VAS

20. Ritu Varma

21. Kajal Aggarwal

22. Tamannaah Bhatia

23. Yashika Aannand

24. Sai Pallavi

25. Aathmika

26. Losliya Mariyanesan

27. Andrea Jeremiah

28. Iswarya Menon

29. Aparna Balamurali

30. Athulya Ravi

Coming back to Samantha, the actress is all set for the release of her maiden web series The Family Man 2, which is releasing on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, she is busy with Tamil and Telugu projects Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam respectively.