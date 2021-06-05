Samantha Akkineni Pens Heartfelt Note On The Family Man 2; Says Raji Will Always Be Special

Actress Samantha Akkineni is basking in the success of her latest web series The Family Man 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. Marking her debut in the digital space, the diva was seen playing the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the espionage action-thriller.

Well, as expected, the second season of the web series has also turned out to be a huge success on the streaming platform, with many appreciating the cast especially Samantha, for her breathtaking role and acting chops. Thanking everyone for showering love on her character Raji, the actress expressed gratitude with a heartfelt note on her social media handle.

Revealing about her preparation for the role and her experience watching documentaries that included stories of women in the Eelam war, the star said that she was completely aware of the sensitivity and balance required for playing Raji in The Family Man 2. She wrote, "Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special. When @rajanddk approached me to do the character, I was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance. The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war. When I watched those documentaries, I was aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time. I noticed that the aforementioned documentaries had only a few thousand views and that is when it dawned on me how the world just looked away when tens of thousands people of Eelam lost their lives. And, lakhs more lost their livelihood and their homes. *Countless many* continue to live in far away lands with the wounds of the civil strife still fresh in their hearts and minds."

Also sharing a lovely BTS picture from the sets of The Family Man 2 featuring herself with the creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Samantha further added that Raji is a tribute to those martyred in the heart-wrenching war. Calling Raji's story a much-needed reminder for everyone to unite and fight hate, oppression and greed that exist in the world, she wrote, "Raji's story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination."

Notably, post the trailer release of The Family Man 2, Samantha received flak from a section of social media users and a few Tamil Nadu politicians, who were disappointed with her and the web series for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Eelam Tamils. There were also rumours that Samantha has been told by makers to not comment on the matter.

On a related note, apart from the actress, the action-thriller series also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Shahab Ali.