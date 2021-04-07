Sarathkumar And Wife Radhikaa Sarathkumar Sentenced To One Year Imprisonment In Check Bounce Case: Report

In a shocking turn of events, actor Sarathkumar and his actress-wife Radhikaa Sarthkumar have reportedly been sentenced to one year of jail imprisonment by a Chennai special court, in connection with a cheque bounce case.

Notably, in 2019, a bailable warrant was issued against the duo and Listin Stephen, their partner in Magic Frames Company. In the same year, Madras High Court had declined the plea of the duo to quash any criminal proceedings against them.

Allegedly, a leading money lending firm Radiance Media Private Limited had lent a major chunk of money to Magic Frames Company in 2014. Though the actor issued cheques in order to repay the money, they bounced in the year 2017. Reportedly, Sarathkumar's company borrowed Rs 1.50 crore and later an extra amount of Rs 50 lakh. A few media reports suggest that the couple has now moved a special court with plea to quash the sentence. An official confirmation regarding the case is yet to be made by the actor couple.

