Sarpatta Parambarai Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai has released today (July 22) on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Pa Ranjith, the sports drama has now been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites. The sudden leak of Sarpatta Parambarai might also hinder the viewership of its premiere on the streaming platform.

The film marks Arya's second OTT venture after Shakti Soundar Rajan's Teddy, that released on March 12 on Disney+ Hotstar. Though Sarpatta Parambarai was earlier scheduled for theatrical release, makers had to drop the plan owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions. Also featuring Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, John Kokken, Santhosh Prathap, John Vijay, Kaali Venkat and late actor Maran, the Ranjith directorial's shoot wrapped up on December 14 last year.

Set during the 1980s, the sports drama revolves around a clash between two clans of North Chennai- Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. To convincingly showcase the boxing culture of the region, cast members and even the director went through rigorous boxing training for months.

The trailer of Sarpatta Parambarai was released by Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya on July 13. Backed by Shanmugam Dhakshanraj under Neelam Productions and K9 Studios, the film's technical team includes music composer Santhosh Narayanan, editor Selva RK and cinematographer Murali G.

On a related note, though the film was written with Karthi in mind as the lead actor, Pa Ranjith had to rope in Arya as the Kaithi actor was reportedly too occupied with his other commitments.