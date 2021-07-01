Sarpatta Parambarai Release: Arya Starrer To Directly Stream On Amazon Prime Video?

Not too long ago, there were speculations about Sarpatta Parambarai's direct-to-OTT release. Though it was rumoured that the sports drama might release on either ZEE5 or SonyLIV, the latest report suggests that the film is currently in talks with leading video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

According to reports, the film might release directly on the OTT platform and an official announcement regarding the same will be out very soon. Though there is no confirmation as yet, reports suggest that the film might release on August 15 on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.

Interestingly, if the ongoing rumour proves to be true, Sarpatta Parambarai will mark Arya's second digital release post Teddy. The film directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and also featuring Sayyeshaa was released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 12 this year.

Coming back to Sarpatta Parambarai, the first look and a special video (introduction to the world of Sarpatta Parambarai) of the film were dropped on December 2, 2020 and March 28, 2021 respectively. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film will have Arya in the role of a boxer. As per the first look, the star will appear in a never-seen-before avatar both character and look wise.

Backed by K9 Studios, Arya's 30th venture has music composed by Karnan fame Santhosh Narayanan. Revolving around the boxing culture in 1990's north Chennai, the film is based on real-life events. Also starring Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, John Kokken, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, Santhosh Prathap, John Vijay, Shabeer Kallarakkal and late actor Maran, the film has camera cranked by Madras cinematographer Murali G and editing carried out by Selva.

Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres by mid-2021, the makers are now planning to take the OTT route considering the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions.