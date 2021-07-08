Sarpatta Parambarai To Release On Amazon Prime Video On THIS Date!

One of the highly anticipated films of Arya, Sarpatta Parambarai is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Though the film was expected to hit the theatres, the makers had to drop the plan and opt for direct-to-OTT release on the popular streaming platform. The film written and directed by Pa Ranjith will release on July 22.

Confirming the big news, Ranjith tweeted, "For an individual as well as for a society, there is a gulf between merely living and living worthily-Babasaheb Victory of an Individual is a victory to the entire society. Watch #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime July 22,@PrimeVideoIN @arya_offl @officialneelam @K9Studioz thanks to all."

On the other hand, Arya took to his Twitter handle to thank the director for the unforgettable experience while announcing the film's release on Amazon Prime Video, and wrote, "A boxer by birth or destiny? Bringing you the world of #sarpatta @PrimeVideoINon July 22 Thank you @beemji sir for this unforgettable experience."

Interestingly, Sarpatta Parambarai marks Arya's second digital release post Teddy. The film directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and also featuring Sayyeshaa, was released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 12 this year.

Talking about Sarpatta Parambarai, the first look and a special video (introduction to the world of Sarpatta Parambarai) of the film were dropped on December 2, 2020 and March 28, 2021 respectively. Well now, with the release confirmation, the film's teaser and trailer might release in the days to come.

Backed by K9 Studios, the film will have Arya playing the role of a boxer. Revolving around the boxing culture in 1990's north Chennai, the rural drama is based on real-life events. Also starring Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, John Kokken, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, Santhosh Prathap, John Vijay, Shabeer Kallarakkal and late actor Maran, the film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, camera cranked by cinematographer Murali G and editing carried out by Selva.