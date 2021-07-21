Sarpatta Parambarai Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Think About Arya’s Sports Drama!

Actor Arya's second OTT venture Sarpatta Parambarai has finally released on Amazon Prime Video. The film scripted and helmed by Kabali director Pa Ranjith hit the popular streaming platform today (July 21). With its release, the film has garnered favourable responses from audiences and critics alike. Arya's sincere and forthright performance has been getting immense praise. Netizens also can't stop gushing over the acting chops of stars including Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy and John Kokken.

The leading man Arya had earlier revealed in one of his interviews that he along with the director and other cast members had gone through rigorous training under national level players to learn possible minor details for making the action sequences look real. Well now, with the film getting positive response from all corners, looks like their handwork and dedication has indeed paid off.

Revolving around the clash between two clans of North Chennai- Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai, the film displays the boxing culture of 1980s and the involvement of politics in it. The film marks Arya's maiden collaboration with the director. Interestingly, the film is Arya's second OTT release after Teddy (2021) which also featured his actress-wife Sayyeshaa. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 12.

Coming back to Sarpatta Parambarai, the period sports drama also stars talented actors like Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, Santhosh Prathap, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vettai Muthukumar, Kaali Venkat, Tiger Thangadhurai and late actor Maran. Produced by Shanmugam Dhakshanraj under Neelam Productions and K9 Studios, the film has songs composed by Karnan music director Santhosh Narayanan.

Sarpatta Parambarai's editing is carried out by Selva RK, while its director of photography is Murali G.

Are you planning to watch Sarpatta Parambarai this week? Check out what Twitterati have to say about the Arya-starrer.