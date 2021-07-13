Sarpatta Trailer Out: Arya's Never Seen Before Avatar Will Leave You Enthralled!

Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai has been making news ever since its first look release. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film features handsome actor Arya in a never seen before avatar. Recently, the film's release was announced by the makers. As per the announcement, the film will have a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on July 22.

To kick-start the celebration, the film's trailer was launched today (July 13) by Kollywood superstar Suriya. Sharing the intriguing trailer, the actor wrote, "Hats off @beemji @arya_offl and the entire cast and crew for creating this epic film #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime The hard work put in by the team is evident onscreen!!"

In the 3-minute-14-second video, one can see two clans namely Sarpatta and Idiyappa coming face to face in the fierce game of English boxing. Arya who represents the Sarpatta clan can be seen facing sporadic taunts as he preps for his match with the deadly Vembuli, played by John Kokken. Going by the intriguing trailer, looks like the fans are indeed going to have a good time watching the entertainer that has Arya in a never-seen-before avatar.

Directed by Pa Ranjith and backed by K9 Studios, the film will have Arya playing the role of a boxer. Revolving around the boxing culture in 1990's north Chennai, the rural drama is reportedly based on real-life events. Also starring Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, John Kokken, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, Santhosh Prathap, John Vijay, Shabeer Kallarakkal and late actor Maran, the film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, camera cranked by cinematographer Murali G and editing carried out by Selva.