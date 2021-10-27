Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film: Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu Replaced Nayanthara?

Looks like Nayanthara has finally decided to walk out of Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's project, tentatively titled Lion. According to the latest reports, the Lady Superstar was supposed to complete the film's shoot by the first half of November, however, owing to a prolonged shoot delay, the actress has now opted out of the project.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan who is currently going through a personal crisis (after his son Aryan Khan's arrest in the Cruise ship drug bust case) had asked makers to postpone the schedule for the time being.

The film went on floors last September in Pune. The leading man and Nayanthara were seen performing stunts in a few leaked videos and pictures from the location that went viral on social media. Well, with the news about the diva's sudden exclusion taking the internet by storm, what has garnered a great deal of attention is a buzz about Samantha's addition to the film. Rumour has it that the actress has agreed to replace Nayanthara in the film, however, an official confirmation is awaited from the makers' side about her inclusion.

Interestingly, Samantha was the first choice for the film, however, the actress had turned down Atlee's offer as she was planning a family with Naga Chaitanya, with whom she recently (October 2) announced separation.

Well, as of now, the film's pre-production is going at a brisk pace. Rumouredly, SRK will be playing a double role in the film. Though there is no confirmation, reports are rife about AR Rahman's inclusion in the highly awaited film.

Talking about the actors' upcoming films, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan, which has also currently been put on indefinite hold. As of Nayanthara, she is part of Annaatthe, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Gold and Godfather. Samantha, on the other hand has Shakuntalam along with Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.