Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings To Release In Tamil

Gear
up
to
head
back
to
the
cinemas
as
Marvel
Studios'
Shang-Chi
and
the
Legend
of
the
Ten
Rings
is
all
set
to
release
in
Tamil
in
theatres
near
you
on
3rd
September
2021.
Last
week
the
studio
announced
the
movie
will
be
released
in
4
languages
-
English,
Hindi,
Telugu,
and
Kannada.
Directed
by
Destin
Daniel
Cretton
and
produced
by
Kevin
Feige
and
Jonathan
Schwartz,
the
movie
stars
Simu
Liu,
Awkwafina,
Meng'er
Zhang,
Fala
Chen,
Florian
Munteanu,
Benedict
Wong,
Yuen
Wah,
Ronny
Chieng,
Zach
Cherry,
Dallas
Liu,
with
Michelle
Yeoh,
and
Tony
Leung.
stars
Simu
Liu
as
Shang-Chi,
who
must
confront
the
past
he
thought
he
left
behind
when
he
is
drawn
into
the
web
of
the
mysterious
Ten
Rings
organization.
Posters
are
now
out
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu,
Kannada,
and
English.