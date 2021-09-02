    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shang-Chi: Early Reactions Are Out, Critics Call It One Of The Best Marvel Films In Recent Times

      By
      |

      While the world has welcomed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with open arms, India isn't too far behind. Just days away from releasing in India across multiple languages, early reactions from media and fans, who attended the exclusive screening, have been pouring in, and it has definitely got us super hyped! The media has applauded the Tamil dubbing while praising the action sequences and gripping visuals.

      Shang Chi

      The much-awaited action-packed film which will be the first theatrical release of MCU's phase 4 slate is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton while its screenplay has been done by Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

      Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings To Release In TamilShang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings To Release In Tamil

      Nani To Tamannaah Bhatia, Tollywood Actors Who Could Pack A Punch In Shang-Chi And The Legend of Ten RingsNani To Tamannaah Bhatia, Tollywood Actors Who Could Pack A Punch In Shang-Chi And The Legend of Ten Rings

      With the story by Cretton and Callaham, the movie stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. The movie releases in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in your nearest theatres on September 03, 2021. Stay prepared!

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X