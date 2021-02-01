Shankar Denies Reports Of Being Issued A Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant In Enthiran Plagiarism Case

There were reports in the media that a non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against director S Shankar by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court II in Egmore, Chennai. The warrant was said to have been issued as the director and his advocate failed to appear in the hearings for the case involving his film Enthiran. For the unversed, Shankar has been facing a plagiarism case for a few years after writer Arur Tamilnadan complained that the director copied his story idea in the 2010 film starring superstar Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai.

However, the director has come out and issued an official statement denying the arrest warrant reports. He said that he was shocked to see the false news of a non-bailable warrant being issued against him by the Magistrate Court.

He went on to add, "My advocate Mr Sai Kumaran has approached the Honourable Court today and brought this to the Court's attention. The Learned Judge was pleased to immediately confirm that no warrant has apparently occurred due to a glitch in the online court reporting, which is presently being corrected.”

Shankar further said, “I am very surprised to see such false news being circulated without any verification, and the same has caused needless anguish to my family and well-wishers. I request this clarification will be carried by all media to ensure that such false news does not spread any further."

