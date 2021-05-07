Shanthanu Bhagyaraj Reveals His Parents K Bhagyaraj And Poornima Test Positive For COVID-19; See Tweet

Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj recently took to Twitter and informed fans that his parents K Bhagyaraj and Poornima have tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, the actor requested people to get tested if they came in contact with his parents in the last ten days.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj tweeted, "My parents #KBhagyaraj #PoornimaBhagyaraj tested POSITIVE fr #Covid19 today. All of us incl. staff hve quarantined ourselves @ home as per our doctors instructions. Requesting everyone who were in contact with any of us last 10days to get tested. Pls pray fr their speedy recovery."

Ever since Shanthanu posted about his parents' diagnosis, fans started praying for their speedy recovery. Notably, the actor has not yet revealed if he tested positive or not for coronavirus. Talking about Shanthanu Bhagyaraj's father, K Bhagyaraj is a famous director in the Indian Film Industry. He has directed several films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Some of his notable works are Mouna Geethangal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Sundara Kandam, Parijatham and so on.

On the other hand, his actress-mother Poornima has acted in popular films like Mundhanai Mudichu, Vidhi, Jilla, Raatchasi and so on. Talking about Shanthanu Bhagyaraj's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in films like Murungakkai Chips, Kasada Thapara and Raavana Koottam. He was last seen in Vijay-starrer Master.