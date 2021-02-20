Shivani Narayanan On The Criticism She Faced For Not Taking A Stand In BB Tamil 4: I Was Being Myself

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 got over last month, but the memories of Kamal Haasan's show are still fresh in people's mind. Talking about Shivani Narayanan, the actress stole the limelight with her performance in the show. However, she has been targeted by netizens for not taking a stand in the house.

After her eviction on the 98th day of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Shivani Narayanan faced a lot of criticism for not voicing her opinion over the issues that happened inside the house. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, the Rettai Roja fame opened up about the criticism she faced outside the house and said that she was just being herself.

Shivani Narayanan said, "Instead of getting upset over it, I felt I needed to change something about myself. If everyone is saying it, it means there was something. So, I tried to rectify the problem. People also felt that I wasn't contributing enough. But I didn't understand as I was doing all the tasks based on the rules. I've also voiced my opinions whenever necessary. And in those places where people felt I needed to speak, I spoke at the right moment/space. Just because others were behaving in a certain manner, I can't behave like them. I was being myself."

For the unversed, Shivani Narayanan has always been expressing her love for Bigg Boss. Hence, makers approached her to be a part of the show. She is a reserved person in real life, the Tamil TV actress revealed that Bigg Boss changed her as a person. She learnt a lot of household work like sweeping, washing vessels, cleaning and so on. Notably, the actress started valuing food and learnt not to waste it.

Talking about the Kamal Haasan show, Aari Arjuna won the trophy of season 4 along with Rs 50 lakh cash prize. He beat Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj, Ramya and Som Shekar in the grand finale.

