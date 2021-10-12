    For Quick Alerts
      Shriya Saran And Husband Andrei Koscheev Welcome Their First Baby, Actress Shares Special Video

      Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev on Monday revealed they have become parents for the first time. Saran, who got married in 2018, took to Instagram and informed her fans that she was pregnant in 2020. The couple has reportedly been blessed with a baby girl.

      "Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever... To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God," the 39-year-old actor, known for films like Sivaji: The Boss, Awarapan and Drishyam, wrote alongside a video with Koshcheev and their baby.

      A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

      Earlier this year, Saran had revealed the couple was relocating to India from Barcelona, Spain. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, scheduled to release in January 2022.

      Read more about: Shriya Saran andrei koscheev rrr
      X