Siddharth Reacts To YouTube Video That Claims He Is Dead!

Actor Siddharth is an avid social media user and his posts and tweets on several issues have already made quite a buzz on the internet. The star was also praised by netizens for fearlessly raising his voice against inequity and even the state-central governments, during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Well recently, Siddharth made headlines for a shocking reason which stunned the actor himself.

The Maha Samudram star recently spotted a video with the help of a fan that claimed he is dead. The 2-minute-32-second video on YouTube is titled, "10 South Indian Celebrities who Died Young| Shocking". The thumbnail of the video shows a collage of late actresses Soundarya and Aarthi Agarwal along with Siddharth, who is very much alive and healthy.

Revealing that he received an unsatisfactory response from YouTube after reporting the shocking video, Siddharth tweeted, "I reported to youtube about this video claiming I'm dead. Many years ago. They replied "Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video". Me : ada paavi." (sic)

I reported to youtube about this video claiming I'm dead. Many years ago.



They replied "Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video".



Me : ada paavi 🥺 https://t.co/3rOUWiocIv — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 18, 2021

Following his tweet, several fans have expressed their disgust and have requested YouTube to take down the video. On the other hand, Siddharth's tweet and YouTube's response has also become fodder for hilarious memes.

Vaadivaasal: Suriya To Practice With A Bull For The Jallikattu Scenes In The Movie

Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam Resumes The Shooting Of His Ambitious Project

On a related note, actresses Soundarya and Aarthi Agarwal died in 2004 and 2015 respectively.

On the work front, Siddharth was previously seen in the 2019 supernatural thriller Aruvam that also starred Catherine Tresa. He will next be seen in Telugu action drama Maha Samudram helmed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film also starring Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel will release on August 12 this year. The actor is also a part of Tamil films including Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Takkar and Indian 2, a few of which are delayed owing to reasons best known to the makers.