SIIMA Nominations: Asuran, Kumbalangi Nights, Maharshi And Yajamana Lead
South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) on Monday (August 16) released a press statement announcing its nominations for 2019. Mahesh Babu's Maharshi (Telugu), Dhanush's Asuran (Tamil), Darshan's Yajamana (Kannada) and Soubin Shahir's Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam) are leading the nominations in the most popular categories. Out of all, Kumbalangi Nights is leading the list with the most nominations (13).
Announcing the list, SIIMA's latest tweet read, "SIIMA, the most popular awards show in South India announces its nominations for 2019. Maharshi (Telugu), Asuran (Tamil), Yajamana (Kannada) and Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam) are leading the SIIMA Nominations for 2019 in the respective Languages."
SIIMA, the most popular awards show in South India announces its nominations for 2019.— SIIMA (@siima) August 16, 2021
Maharshi (Telugu)
Best
Film
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Music Director
Best Lyricist
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Best Actor In A Negative Role
Best Cinematographer
Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam)
Best
Film
Best Supporting Actor (2)
Best Supporting Actress
Best Music Director
Best Lyricist
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Best Actor In A Negative Role
Best Debutant Actor
Best Debutant Actress
Best Debutant Director
Best Debutant Producer
Best Cinematographer
Yajamana (Kannada)
Best
Film
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Music Director
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Best Actor In A Negative Role
Best Cinematographer
Best Comedian
Asuran (Tamil)
Best
Film
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Music Director
Best Lyricist
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Best Debutant Actor
Best Cinematographer
Well, as per one of the recent tweets of SIIMA, the award ceremony honouring the winners will be held on September 11 and 12 in Hyderabad. The tweet read, "The wait is over! Most awaited South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA2021) is back. Celebrating Cinema on September 11th & 12th in Hyderabad. #SIIMA2021." Earlier, the ceremony was held in various foreign venues of Dubai, Malaysia, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Singapore.
SIIMA is bestowed to celebrate the artistic and technical achievements of the south Indian film industry.