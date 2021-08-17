SIIMA Nominations: Asuran, Kumbalangi Nights, Maharshi And Yajamana Lead

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) on Monday (August 16) released a press statement announcing its nominations for 2019. Mahesh Babu's Maharshi (Telugu), Dhanush's Asuran (Tamil), Darshan's Yajamana (Kannada) and Soubin Shahir's Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam) are leading the nominations in the most popular categories. Out of all, Kumbalangi Nights is leading the list with the most nominations (13).

Announcing the list, SIIMA's latest tweet read, "SIIMA, the most popular awards show in South India announces its nominations for 2019. Maharshi (Telugu), Asuran (Tamil), Yajamana (Kannada) and Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam) are leading the SIIMA Nominations for 2019 in the respective Languages."

Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Film

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Music Director

Best Lyricist

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Best Actor In A Negative Role

Best Cinematographer

Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam)

Best Film

Best Supporting Actor (2)

Best Supporting Actress

Best Music Director

Best Lyricist

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Best Actor In A Negative Role

Best Debutant Actor

Best Debutant Actress

Best Debutant Director

Best Debutant Producer

Best Cinematographer

Yajamana (Kannada)

Best Film

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Music Director

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Best Actor In A Negative Role

Best Cinematographer

Best Comedian

Asuran (Tamil)

Best Film

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Music Director

Best Lyricist

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Best Debutant Actor

Best Cinematographer

Well, as per one of the recent tweets of SIIMA, the award ceremony honouring the winners will be held on September 11 and 12 in Hyderabad. The tweet read, "The wait is over! Most awaited South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA2021) is back. Celebrating Cinema on September 11th & 12th in Hyderabad. #SIIMA2021." Earlier, the ceremony was held in various foreign venues of Dubai, Malaysia, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Singapore.

SIIMA is bestowed to celebrate the artistic and technical achievements of the south Indian film industry.