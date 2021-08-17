    For Quick Alerts
      SIIMA Nominations: Asuran, Kumbalangi Nights, Maharshi And Yajamana Lead

      By
      |

      South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) on Monday (August 16) released a press statement announcing its nominations for 2019. Mahesh Babu's Maharshi (Telugu), Dhanush's Asuran (Tamil), Darshan's Yajamana (Kannada) and Soubin Shahir's Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam) are leading the nominations in the most popular categories. Out of all, Kumbalangi Nights is leading the list with the most nominations (13).

      SIIMA

      Announcing the list, SIIMA's latest tweet read, "SIIMA, the most popular awards show in South India announces its nominations for 2019. Maharshi (Telugu), Asuran (Tamil), Yajamana (Kannada) and Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam) are leading the SIIMA Nominations for 2019 in the respective Languages."

      Maharshi (Telugu)

      Best Film
      Best Director
      Best Actor
      Best Actress
      Best Supporting Actor
      Best Music Director
      Best Lyricist
      Best Playback Singer (Male)
      Best Actor In A Negative Role
      Best Cinematographer

      Kumbalangi Nights (Malayalam)

      Best Film
      Best Supporting Actor (2)
      Best Supporting Actress
      Best Music Director
      Best Lyricist
      Best Playback Singer (Female)
      Best Actor In A Negative Role
      Best Debutant Actor
      Best Debutant Actress
      Best Debutant Director
      Best Debutant Producer
      Best Cinematographer

      Yajamana (Kannada)

      Best Film
      Best Director
      Best Actor
      Best Actress
      Best Supporting Actor
      Best Supporting Actress
      Best Music Director
      Best Playback Singer (Male)
      Best Playback Singer (Female)
      Best Actor In A Negative Role
      Best Cinematographer
      Best Comedian

      Asuran (Tamil)

      Best Film
      Best Director
      Best Actor
      Best Actress
      Best Music Director
      Best Lyricist
      Best Playback Singer (Male)
      Best Playback Singer (Female)
      Best Debutant Actor
      Best Cinematographer

      Well, as per one of the recent tweets of SIIMA, the award ceremony honouring the winners will be held on September 11 and 12 in Hyderabad. The tweet read, "The wait is over! Most awaited South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA2021) is back. Celebrating Cinema on September 11th & 12th in Hyderabad. #SIIMA2021." Earlier, the ceremony was held in various foreign venues of Dubai, Malaysia, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Singapore.

      SIIMA is bestowed to celebrate the artistic and technical achievements of the south Indian film industry.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 10:47 [IST]
