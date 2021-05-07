Singer Comagan Dies Due To COVID-19; Director Cheran Mourns His Death

Visually impaired singer from Kollywood, MJC Comagan passed away on May 6, 2021, due to COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and two children. Comagan had reportedly been hospitalized for the last 12 days and was undergoing coronavirus treatment. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the virus and breathed his last at 1 AM on Thursday.

Director Cheran mourned his death on Twitter. He wrote, "வார்த்தைகள் இல்லை... மனதிலும் குரலிலும் முழுக்க தன்னம்பிக்கை கொண்ட மனிதர்... அவருடைய குழுவில் உள்ள 25 குடும்பங்களுக்கு கண்களாக விளங்கியவர்.. காலையில் எழுந்ததும் கேள்விப்பட்ட இந்த செய்தி நெஞ்சை நொறுக்கியது.. கோமகனின் ஆன்மா அமைதி கொள்ளட்டும்.."

Cheran's tweet in Tamil states that Comagan was a man with complete self-confidence in mind and voice. He was the eyes of 25 families in his group. It's indeed heartbreaking news for him and he has no words. Talking about Comagan's career, in 1991, the late singer started his own orchestra band named Comaganin Raaga Priya.

He shot to fame with the song 'Ovvoru Pookalumae' from Autograph. The visually impaired singer has also featured in films like Kanukkulle, Sura and so on. In 2007, he even had composed music for the Tamil film, Muthal Muthalai. Comagan's death is indeed a big loss for Kollywood.

May his soul rest in peace!