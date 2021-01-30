Sivakarthikeyan And Priyanka Arul Mohan To Team Up Again For Don?

Sivkarthikeyan, the popular actor will be seen romancing young actress Priyanka Arul Mohan in the upcoming movie Doctor. Interestingly, the onscreen pair is all set to share the screen once again after Doctor. Reportedly, Priyanka Arul Mohan is in talks to play the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan, in the upcoming project Don.

As per the reports, it is almost confirmed that the young actress will join the star cast of Don, even though she is yet to sign the dotted line. In that case, the project which is directed by newcomer Cibi Chakravarthy will mark Priyanka Arul Mohan's third Tamil outing after Doctor and the upcoming Suriya-Pandiraj project.

Don, which is said to be a complete mass entertainer, features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The actor is also bankrolling the project under his home banner SK Productions, in association with Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music score for the movie, which will be majorly shot in Coimbatore. The team had announced the project recently by releasing a fun-filled teaser on social media.

Coming to Doctor, the project that features Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role, is said to be a comical thriller. The project marks Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with Nelson Dilip Kumar, the young filmmaker who rose to fame with the Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila. Doctor, which revolves around the medical field, will feature Sivakarthikeyan in a new avatar. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and background score for the movie. The highly anticipated project is jointly produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and KJR Studios.

