Sivakarthikeyan Blessed With A Baby Boy; Kollywood Actor Remembers His Late Father In Emotional Post

Famous Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi blessed with a baby boy today (July 12, 2021). The actor shared this delightful news on social media with an emotional post. In the post, Sivakarthikeyan said that his father has come back in his life as his son.

He posted a photo of his father's photo frame along with his son who can be seen holding his dad Sivakarthikeyan's fingers. He tweeted, "18 வருடங்களுக்குப் பிறகு இன்று என் அப்பா என் விரல் பிடித்திருக்கிறார் என் மகனாக...என் பல வருட வலி போக்க தன் உயிர்வலி தாங்கிய என் மனைவி ஆர்த்திக்கு கண்ணீர்த்துளிகளால் நன்றி அம்மாவும் குழந்தையும் நலம்."

Sivakarthikeyan's tweet explains that after 18 years, his father holds his finger as his son. He thanked his wife Aarthi for enduring her life-long pain. The actor also updated about the mother and baby's health and said that they both are absolutely fine. Notably, he already has a daughter Aaradhana with his wife. Sivakarthikeyan's post left his fans happy and emotional at the same time. His fans have been pouring congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Talking about Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming projects, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Doctor. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from that, he is currently busy shooting for his next Don, which also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, S J Suryah and others in key roles. Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan's next Tamil film with Rakul Preet Singh and Isha Koppikar, Ayalaan is currently under the post-production stage.