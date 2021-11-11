Sivakarthikeyan Hikes His Remuneration Post The Success Of Doctor!

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan is basking in the success of his latest release Doctor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was released on October 9 and opened to a terrific response. Even with its world television premiere and streaming on a popular channel and platform respectively, the film garnered an immense response from the audiences.

Well, with the super success of the film, the actor is said to have hiked his remuneration. Reportedly, Sivakarthikeyan has increased his pay from Rs 27 crore to Rs 35 crore. And no doubt, post delivering a big hit like Doctor, the stalwart indeed deserves the best, be it in terms of success or remuneration.

Recently, the actor shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Don. The vibrant avatar of Sivakartikeyan impressed many, who also couldn't stop gushing over the star cast of the film including Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Soori, Bala Saravanan, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat and Cooku with Comali fame Sivaangi Krishnakumar. Interestingly, the film marks Priyanka's second collaboration with the leading man after Doctor.

Reportedly, the film's shooting has been completed and the post-production work is going on at a brisk pace. Jointly backed by Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Don has camera cranked by KM Bhaskaran and editing carried out by Nagooran. Directed by Cibi Chakravarthi, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

On a related note, Sivakarthikeyan also has R Ravikumar's Ayalaan. Though there is no official confirmation as of yet, he might work with Atlee's assistant director Ashok for Singa Paathai. On the other hand, rumours are also rife about his collaboration with Jathi Ratnalu (Telugu) director Anudeep KV for a bilingual project. However, details regarding it are yet to be made official.