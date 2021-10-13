Sivakarthikeyan To Reunite With 'Doctor' Director Nelson For His Next: Reports

Sivakarthikeyan, the popular actor is currently on a high with the success of his latest release, Doctor. The movie, which marked the actor's first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar, has been receiving positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Now, the reports suggest that Sivakarthikeyan and director Nelson might reunite for a project soon.

Yes, you read it right. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actor-director duo is planning to team up once again for a comedy entertainer. The sources suggest that Sivakarthikeyan and Nelson have decided to collaborate with the renowned banner Lyca Productions once again, for the untitled project.

The sources suggest that Anirudh Ravichander, who won the hearts with the excellent music score of Doctor, is also a part of the project. If things go as planned, Sivakarthikeyan and Nelson Dilipkumar are planning to officially launch their second collaboration very soon, with a special announcement post very soon.

Before the untitled project, Sivakartikeyan and Nelson Dilipkumar will join hands for the director's much-awaited upcoming project, Beast. As reported earlier, Sivakarthikeyan has joined the crew of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer as a lyricist. According to the reports, the talented actor has penned the lyrics for Thalapathy Vijay's introduction song in the highly anticipated project.

Coming back to Doctor, the black comedy movie features Sivakarthikeyan in the role of an army doctor, who is on a mission to track down a human trafficking gang. The actor, who is best known for his portrayal of humorous roles, has undergone a complete image makeover with his character in the Nelson directorial. As per the latest updates, the project is all set to release on a leading OTT platform after one month of its theatrical release.