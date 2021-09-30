    For Quick Alerts
      Sivakumarin Sabadham Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

      Sivakumarin Sabadham penned and helmed by Aadhi of Hiphop Tamizha has released today (September 30). The comedy-drama starring Aadhi and Madhuri Jain in the lead roles has also joined the list of films that have been leaked online. Sivakumarin Sabadham has been leaked on Telegram, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other piracy based websites. This is not the first instance when a film released in theatres has leaked online. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi-Shruti Haasan's Laabam and Yogi Babu's Pei Mama were also leaked on these sites.

      Sivakumarin Sabadham

      Bankrolled by Hiphop Tamizha, Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Indie Rebels and Sathya Jyothi Films, Sivakumarin Sabadham also stars Adithya Kathir, Prankster Rahul and VJ Parvathy in key roles. The film has been getting mixed response from the audience, who have been calling it a watchable entertainer.

      Sivakumarin Sabadham's principal photography began in October 2020. The technical team of the comedy film includes cinematographer Arjunraja and editor Deepak S Dwaraknath. The Madhuri Jain-starrer has music composed by Hiphop Tamizha, who have also penned the songs' lyrics jointly penned by Rokesh and Ko Sesha.

      Sivakumarin Sabadham's trailer was released on September 19.

      Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 14:33 [IST]
      X