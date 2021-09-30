Sivakumarin Sabadham Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Feel About Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi’s Film!

After Naan Sirithal (2020), Aadhi of Hiphop Tamizha is back with Sivakumarin Sabadham. The film which hit the theatres on Thursday (October 30) has made a decent impact at the box office. Written and directed by Aadhi, Sivakumarin Sabadham marks his second film as a director after Meesaya Murukku (2017). Well, his latest release has been getting impressive reviews and positive word of mouth on social media.

Many have been praising the leading actor's performance, and the film's music and cinematography, however, netizens have also expressed disappointment over the storyline and narration, which according to them is quite routine. Well, if the film manages to draw the attention of a mass audience in the day to come, it will encourage more filmmakers to present their long-delayed projects to the cine-goers amid the pandemic condition.

Lift Movie Release Date & Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Start Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details Of The Kamal Haasan Show

Aadi has co-produced Sivakumarin Sabadham with Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films. Starring Madhuri Jain as the leading lady, the film also features Adithya Kathir, Prankster Rahul and VJ Parvathy in supporting roles.

Sivakumarin Sabadham's music has been composed by Hiphop Tamizha, while cinematography and editing are carried out by Arjunraja and Deepak S Dwaraknath respectively.

Let us tell you that 7 songs from the film have been released so far including 'Sivakumar Pondati', 'Nesamae', 'Orey Punnagai', 'Middle Class', 'Thillalangady Lady', 'Neruppa Irupaan' and 'Bahubalikku Oru Kattappa'. On the other hand, Sivakumarin Sabadham's trailer was released on September 19 and was well-received by the netizens. Well now, as the film trends on social media, let us see what Twitterati has to say about it.

#SivakumarinSabadham is very entertaining, fun and also there are many positive thoughts around it...

A good family entertainer along with a good concept and message!.

Congratulations @hiphoptamizha #Jeevabeatz and the team, @it_is_madhuri @SathyaJyothi_ and others...

♥️🤗#FDFS pic.twitter.com/hj7FTJ0xf7 — SivaKumar S (Stay Safe) (@sivadigitalart) September 30, 2021

#SivakumarinSabadham @hiphoptamizha aadhi na congratulations ♥️🤗🤟🏼 kalakal 🤟🏼

First Half - Fun filled entertainment.

Second Half - Fun & emotional.

Enjoy in theatres with your family 💯 #AdithyaKathir #PranksterRahul hearty congratulations 👏🏼 Happy for them 💯 — Vikrant Rona Muki (@BeastMuki) September 30, 2021

#SivakumarinSabadham 1st half: Trademark #HHT brand flick targeted at the youth. 4 songs done!



Has a family angle too & highlights the textile industry, silk handloom units



Heroine @it_is_madhuri looks like early 2010s Samantha



Adithya Kathir, Prankster Rahul are the sidekicks — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 30, 2021