    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sivakumarin Sabadham Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Feel About Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi’s Film!

      By
      |

      After Naan Sirithal (2020), Aadhi of Hiphop Tamizha is back with Sivakumarin Sabadham. The film which hit the theatres on Thursday (October 30) has made a decent impact at the box office. Written and directed by Aadhi, Sivakumarin Sabadham marks his second film as a director after Meesaya Murukku (2017). Well, his latest release has been getting impressive reviews and positive word of mouth on social media.

      Sivakumarin Sabadham

      Many have been praising the leading actor's performance, and the film's music and cinematography, however, netizens have also expressed disappointment over the storyline and narration, which according to them is quite routine. Well, if the film manages to draw the attention of a mass audience in the day to come, it will encourage more filmmakers to present their long-delayed projects to the cine-goers amid the pandemic condition.

      Lift Movie Release Date & Streaming Time On Disney+ HotstarLift Movie Release Date & Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar

      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Start Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details Of The Kamal Haasan ShowBigg Boss 5 Tamil: Start Date, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details Of The Kamal Haasan Show

      Aadi has co-produced Sivakumarin Sabadham with Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films. Starring Madhuri Jain as the leading lady, the film also features Adithya Kathir, Prankster Rahul and VJ Parvathy in supporting roles.

      Sivakumarin Sabadham's music has been composed by Hiphop Tamizha, while cinematography and editing are carried out by Arjunraja and Deepak S Dwaraknath respectively.

      Let us tell you that 7 songs from the film have been released so far including 'Sivakumar Pondati', 'Nesamae', 'Orey Punnagai', 'Middle Class', 'Thillalangady Lady', 'Neruppa Irupaan' and 'Bahubalikku Oru Kattappa'. On the other hand, Sivakumarin Sabadham's trailer was released on September 19 and was well-received by the netizens. Well now, as the film trends on social media, let us see what Twitterati has to say about it.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X