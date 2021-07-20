Soundarya Rajinikanth Expecting Second Child; Superstar To Become Grandfather Again

Of late, south superstar Rajinikanth has been making quite a buzz on social media. The stalwart recently returned to Chennai after completing his medical examination in the US. In days to come, the actor will be joining his Annaatthe team in Hyderabad to start dubbing for the film. Well, amid all the hustle bustle, what has garnered tremendous attention of netizens and Thalaiva fans is a piece of happy news that has a lot to do with his younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.

According to reports that are doing the rounds on social media, the Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2) director is all set to welcome her second baby. Reportedly, the happy news has left the family members elated and thrilled. Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth will become grandparents for the fourth time. The actor is already grandfather to Aishwarya-Dhanush's children Lingaa and Yathra, and Soundarya's son Ved from her first marriage.

Soundarya married actor-turned-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in 2019. The director was earlier married to Ashwin Kumar, however, they both parted ways after being together for seven years.

On the work front, Soundarya previously directed Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 in 2017. The talented artist has earlier worked as a Graphic Designer for films like Padayappa (1999), Baba (2002), Chandramukhi (2005), Sivakasi (2005), Majaa (2005), Chennai 600028 (2007) and Sivaji (2007).

Coming back to Rajinikanth, his Annaatthe will release on November 14 coinciding with Diwali. The rural drama directed by Siva will also feature Nayanthara, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy in prominent roles. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Viswasam fame Imman and camera cranked by Vetri.