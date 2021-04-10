South Films vs Bollywood: Karnan & Vakeel Saab Raise Hope Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19

After a long hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, Bollywood made a slow yet steady comeback with films like Roohi and Mumbai Saga. However, the excitement soon died down after the second wave of COVID-19 hit the film industry yet again as the Maharashtra government imposed strict restrictions and shut down cinema halls and multiplexes across the state.

Notably, with its theatrical run, Roohi, which hit the cinemas on March 11 acquired a collection close to Rs 30 crore. On the other hand, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga raked in a total of Rs 22.29 crore with its overall run until the second lockdown. The actioner was released on March 19.

Coming down to the south film industry, despite a spike in cases (not much as Maharashtra) and Tamil Nadu and Karnataka government's latest order to slash down the seating occupancy to 50% in theatres, the audiences have been going gaga over releases including Dhanush's Karnan and Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa. Let us tell you that Karnan has been garnering positive response from the audience.

Telugu film Vakeel Saab (Telugu) starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Mammootty starrer One and The Priest (both Malayalam) have also joined the league as these films get a tremendous review from the theatres. Not just that, the positive reviews shared on the internet have been pulling the audience to the theatres, consecutively helping the films to garner more collections at the box office.

Talking about the collections so far, Karnan (April 9) has grossed Rs 10.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa (April 1), the second big film to hit the Karnataka theatres has collected a net collection of Rs 27.92 crore with its 7-day theatrical run. Vakeel Saab (April 9) has grossed a collection between Rs 29-32 crore while One (March 26) and The Priest (March 4) collected Rs 1.20 crore and Rs 2.20 crore on its opening day.

Well, comparing south films with Bollywood, the latter is running behind in the race. Given the fact that Bollywood has done an immense film business in the past, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come and also if the fraternity finds an alternative solution to the troublesome issue.

Also Read: Karnan Day 1 Box Office Collection: Dhanush Starrer Opens To A Thunderous Response!

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Day 1 Box Office Collection: Flying Start For Pawan Kalyan's Comeback Film!