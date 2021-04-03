Sulthan Day 1 Box office Collection: Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Starts Off On A High Note

After its massive release on April 2, Sulthan starring Karthi is running successfully at the theatres. The rural drama which marks National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's Kollywood debut has not only received an impressive response from the audience but has also kept the cash registers ringing at the Tamil Nadu box office.

According to early estimates, the film has garnered a net collection of Rs 6-8 crore with its theatrical run on Day 1. Apart from Tamil, the film's Telugu version with the same title that released yesterday has also gathered a fair deal of attention from the audience. Karthi's performance along with his chemistry with Rashmika and high-octane action stunts are some of the many highlights of the rural drama.

With a tremendous response from all corners, will Sulthan succeed in garnering big numbers in the upcoming weekend? Well, we will have to wait to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Notably, Sulthan's streaming rights have been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar and as per reports, that makers are planning to stream the film 15 days after its theatrical release, which is on April 17. Though several reports and rumours are doing the rounds about the same, the makers are yet to confirm the news officially.

Helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and backed by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures, Sulthan has music composed by musical duo Vivek Mervin and BGM scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Sathyan Sooryan has cranked camera for the big project while editor Ruben is in charge of the editing table. The Karthi-starrer boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, Hareesh Peradi, Ramachandra Raju and Nawab Shah.

