Sulthan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sulthan, one of the highly talked about films of Karthi, has released today (April 2, Friday). Also featuring National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, the rural drama has joined the list of films that have been leaked online. Sulthan has been leaked on Movierulz, Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film has been getting positive reviews from critics and audience. However, with the sudden leak, looks like the film might face trouble at the box office. Fans and followers of the two lead actors are heaping praises on their brilliant performance, endearing chemistry along with awe-inspiring action sequences of the film. Notably, the film marks Rashmika's Kollywood debut.

Produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under their production banner Dream Warrior Pictures, the film also features an ensemble cast including Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, Sathish, Hareesh Peradi, Ramachandra Raju and Nawab Shah.

Sulthan was earlier planned to release in May 2020, however, the makers postponed the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Let us tell you that the film's Telugu version has also released along with the original. With music composed by Vivek-Mervin and BGM scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has camera cranked by Thalapathy Vijay's Master cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and editing carried out by Bigil fame Ruben.

Also Read: Sulthan Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Think About Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna's Rural Drama

Also Read: Sulthan: Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer's Streaming Date Might Disappoint Fans