Sulthan: Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer’s Streaming Date Might Disappoint Fans

Karthi's highly anticipated film Sulthan is all set to release on April 2. Though the film was initially slated to hit the big screens in May 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, delayed the release. Interestingly, the film directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan marks National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's maiden venture in Kollywood.

Well now, Sulthan has made it to the headlines for a not so good reason. If reports are to be believed, the film's streaming rights have been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar and as per the deal locked by the two parties, the Karthi-starrer will release on the streaming platform 15 days after it hits the big screen. Reportedly, the film will start streaming on the popular platform from April 17.

It is to be noted that as per new agreement between theatre owners, distributors and producers, films will have to undergo a 50-day theatrical run before handing it over to any OTT platform. Well, with rumours going rife about Sulthan's 15-day theatrical run, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers to know the reality.

Talking more about Sulthan, the film backed by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures has music scored by musical duo Vivek-Mervin. The film has a huge cast including Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, Hareesh Peradi, Ramachandra Raju and Nawab Shah. Sathyan Sooryan, best known for cranking camera for hit films including Karthi's Kaithi and Thalapathy Vijay's Master, is Sulthan's DOP (director of photography). Notably, the 2019 film Bigil's editor Ruben is in charge of the editing department.

