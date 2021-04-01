Sulthan Pre-Release Business: Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Makes Huge Table Profit Before Release!

Karthi's highly talked about film Sulthan is soon going to hit the theatres. The rural drama also starring Rashmika Mandanna will hit the screens on April 2, Friday. Notably, the film marks the South diva's maiden outing in Kollywood. Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Sulthan promises an out-and-out action-comedy drama.

Ever since it was announced, the film has been garnering huge attention of the audience, one of the reasons being Rashmika's inclusion and her chemistry with Karthi. The teaser and trailer release of the film also made heads turn making the fans excited for Sulthan's release. Well now, after the massive pre-release event of the film, what has deviated the attention of fans is the Karthi-starrer's pre-release business.

Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has done a solid business much before its release. Interestingly, the Tamil satellite and digital rights of the film have been sold to Vijay TV and Hotstar for a massive Rs 18 crore (total). The Hindi dubbing rights have been sold for Rs 8 crore while the table profit of the rural drama stands at Rs 27 crore.

Sulthan Budget: Rs 40 crore

Karthi salary: Rs 15 crore

Director salary: Rs 1.5 crore

Rashmika salary: Rs 30 lakh

Karthi's Sulthan Pre Release Business

Hindi dubbing rights: Rs 8 crore

Tamil satellite and digital: Rs 18 crore (Vijay TV & Hotstar)

Audio rights: Rs 50 lakh

Overseas rights: Rs 1.5 crore

Telugu rights, satellite, digital, overseas: Rs16 crore

Kerala: Rs 1 crore

Karnataka: Rs 1.5 crore

TN rights: (own release by SR Prabhu) Rs 18 crore

Table Profit: Rs 27 crore

With a star cast including Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, Sathish, Hareesh Peradi, Nawab Shah and Arjai, Sulthan is backed by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures. With songs scored by musical duo Vivek-Mervin, the film has camera cranked by renowned cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan.

