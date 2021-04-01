    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sulthan Pre-Release Business: Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Makes Huge Table Profit Before Release!

      By
      |

      Karthi's highly talked about film Sulthan is soon going to hit the theatres. The rural drama also starring Rashmika Mandanna will hit the screens on April 2, Friday. Notably, the film marks the South diva's maiden outing in Kollywood. Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Sulthan promises an out-and-out action-comedy drama.

      Sulthan

      Ever since it was announced, the film has been garnering huge attention of the audience, one of the reasons being Rashmika's inclusion and her chemistry with Karthi. The teaser and trailer release of the film also made heads turn making the fans excited for Sulthan's release. Well now, after the massive pre-release event of the film, what has deviated the attention of fans is the Karthi-starrer's pre-release business.

      Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has done a solid business much before its release. Interestingly, the Tamil satellite and digital rights of the film have been sold to Vijay TV and Hotstar for a massive Rs 18 crore (total). The Hindi dubbing rights have been sold for Rs 8 crore while the table profit of the rural drama stands at Rs 27 crore.

      Scroll Down For Sulthan's Budget Details

      Sulthan Budget: Rs 40 crore

      Karthi salary: Rs 15 crore

      Director salary: Rs 1.5 crore

      Rashmika salary: Rs 30 lakh

      Karthi's Sulthan Pre Release Business

      Hindi dubbing rights: Rs 8 crore

      Tamil satellite and digital: Rs 18 crore (Vijay TV & Hotstar)

      Audio rights: Rs 50 lakh

      Overseas rights: Rs 1.5 crore

      Telugu rights, satellite, digital, overseas: Rs16 crore

      Kerala: Rs 1 crore

      Karnataka: Rs 1.5 crore

      TN rights: (own release by SR Prabhu) Rs 18 crore

      Table Profit: Rs 27 crore

      With a star cast including Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, Sathish, Hareesh Peradi, Nawab Shah and Arjai, Sulthan is backed by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures. With songs scored by musical duo Vivek-Mervin, the film has camera cranked by renowned cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan.

      Also Read: Sulthan: Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer's Streaming Date Might Disappoint Fans

      Also Read: Sulthan Trailer Out: Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Promises An Enthralling Ride!

      Story first published: Thursday, April 1, 2021, 11:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 1, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X