Sulthan Trailer Out: Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Promises An Enthralling Ride!

Here's the update you were all waiting for! The trailer of Karthi's Sulthan has been released today (March 24). Dedicating the trailer to his countless fans and followers, the actor took to his social media handle to share the big update.

He tweeted, "Dedicating #Sulthan trailer to all my fans who have been cheering and supporting me all the time. Love you all! Here it is!"

The 2-minute-16-second video starts with a few police officers discussing the plight of a village seized by a group of rowdies. Karthi as Sulthan can be seen turning saviour for the villagers by fighting the troublemakers and powerful men, who disrupt peace in the area. Karthi's intense avatar along with his endearing chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna is unmissable. On the other hand, the intriguing performances of characters actors including Lal, Napoleon, Yogi Babu, Hareesh Peradi and the way the trailer unfolds are truly appreciable and promising.

Rashmika, who is making her Kollywood debut with the Karthi-starrer also expressed her excitement over the film's trailer release as she tweeted, "#Sulthan A film which is super special to me as it marks my debut in Kollywood Red heart Signed mainly keeping my Tamil boys, girls & army in mind but after working on this film I realised how everyone will enjoy watching us in these characters.. Excited & nervous but truly grateful."

Well, the trailer has been getting positive response from all corners. The massive update has not only left the netizens in awe, but has also raised the expectations of fans over the film's release.

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the rural drama is backed by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures. With songs composed by musical duo Vivek-Mervin, the film has camera cranked by Kaithi fame Sathyan Sooryan.

