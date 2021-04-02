Sulthan Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Think About Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna’s Rural Drama

Sulthan has been making the right kind of noises ever since its maiden announcement. Starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the rural drama has hit the theatres today (April 2). Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film revolves around a young man who plays saviour to a village seized by a group of rowdies. How he fights the troublemakers and powerful men behind them serves as the crux of the film.

Though the concept is routine, the cine-goers have been loving the endearing chemistry between the lead actors and the unconventional execution of the film which is appreciable. The duo's acting stints have garnered an immense response from both critics and the audience. Notably, the film marks Rashmika's debut in Tamil and as expected the actress' role as a village belle has left a mark with the cine-goers.

The performance of Malayalam actor Lal, who plays father to Karthi in the film has been getting terrific responses from all corners, thanks to his astonishing acting chops, which the audience could emotionally connect with. The other star cast of Sulthan includes Napoleon, Yogi Babu, Hareesh Peradi, Sathish, Ramachandra Raju, Nawab Shah, Arjai, Singampuli and Sendrayan.

Let us tell you that the tracks of the film including 'Jai Sulthan', 'Yaaraiyum Ivlo Azhaga' and 'Eppadi Iruntha Naanga' have already become hits on music streaming platforms. Interestingly, Anirudh Ravichander, Junior Nithya, Gaana Guna, Silambarasan, Anthony Daasan, Mahalingam and Vivek Siva has crooned songs for Sulthan. The film has songs composed by musical duo Vivek Mervin and background music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Backed by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under Dream Warrior Pictures, Sulthan has camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and editing carried out by Ruben.

Take a look at Twitterati's reaction to decide if Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna's Sulthan is worth a watch or not!

