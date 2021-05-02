Sumo: The Mirchi Shiva Starrer To Release On Amazon Prime Video

Sumo, the Mirchi Shiva starring comedy entertainer is finally all set to hit the screens. As per the latest reports, Sumo is gearing up for a direct OTT released on the renowned platform, Amazon Prime Video. The release date of the movie is expected to be revealed very soon.

The Mirchi Shiva starter was originally supposed to hit the theatres as a Pongal special release of 2020. However, it was delayed multiple times due to production issues and later, the novel coronavirus pandemic. Later, the makers decided to opt for an OTT release for Sumo, due to the pandemic second wave and theatre shut down.

Sumo, which is directed by February 14 fame Hosimin, revolves around a Japanese sumo wrestler named Yoshinori who enters the life of the central character Shiva. The movie depicts how Shiva tries to take back Yoshinori, who has an IQ of a one-and-a-half-year-old to his homeland Japan but ends up his trainer.

Mirchi Shiva appears in the role of Shiva in the movie, which features real-life sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro as the central character. Priya Anand plays the female lead opposite Shiva in the movie, which features Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Srinath, Chethan, Basanth Ravi, and so on in the supporting roles. Nivas K Prasanna has composed the songs and background score for the movie. Sumo is produced by Isari K Ganesh's Vels Internations, in association with VTV Ganesh.