Sunainaa Tests Positive For COVID-19; Shares Post On Social Media

Actress Sunainaa who was previously seen in the science fiction film Trip directed by Dennis Manjunath has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her social media handle today (May 10) to inform her fans and well-wishers about the same by sharing a post that read, "Hi everyone, Despite being extremely careful. I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have isolated myself at home and have followed all protocols. I haven't come in contact with anybody except for the members of my family and they are all in isolation as well."

The actress also stated that although she needs to rest owing to the current situation, she will be sharing and retweeting posts that can help people in need amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Sunainaa added, "As much as I want to completely shut my social and rest, I don't want to miss out an opportunity to post, repost or retweet a post that could give as little or big help to someone in need, so I will be there as much as I can. Please wear a mask, stay home and save lives. I am praying for everyone. Your Sunainaa."

As soon as the diva shared her COVID-19 diagnosis, fans and well-wishers wished her a speedy recovery in the comment section of the post.

On a related note, after the success of her recent venture Trip also starring Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and Praveen Kumar, Sunainaa will next be seen in Eriyum Kannadi directed by R Kannan. Boys fame Nakkhul will be playing the main lead in the film which has story written by Sachin Dev and music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reportedly, the shooting of the film has been currently halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown.