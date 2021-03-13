Sunny Leone To Do An Item Number In Karthik Starrer Thee Ivan?

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular personalities in the Indian film industry. Right from Bollywood to Kollywood, the actress has made a mark with her amazing screen presence and sizzling dance moves. For the unversed, Sunny made her Kollywood debut with 2014 film Vadacurry. She had made a special appearance in the song 'Low Aana Lifeu'. Well, ever since she appeared in a Tamil film, fans can't wait to see her in another Kollywood project.

And guess what, we recently got to know something interesting about Sunny Leone. The actress will reportedly be seen in an item number in Karthik-starrer Thee Ivan. A report published in a leading portal suggests that the makers have built a huge set in Mumbai to shoot a peppy number with Karthik and Sunny Leone. Interestingly, before the dance number, the Tamil actor will shoot for a bike stunt sequence, that too without any body double. Seems like the scene is connected to the item number, which is all set to entertain the audience. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Thee Ivan, the film is being directed by Jaya Murugan and it also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sukanya, John Vijay, Abitha, Ilavarasu and others in key roles. It is expected to release in the second half of 2021.

Coming back to Sunny Leone, the actress is currently hosting Splitsvilla 13 with Rannvijay Singha. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Veeramadevi, her first Malayalam film Rangeela, Kannada film Kotigobba 3 and a couple of bilingual films (Hindi, Telugu) Koka Kola and Helen. Notably, she is also doing a special appearance in Arjun Rampal-starrer The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Also Read : Splitsvilla 13 Grand Premiere Episode Highlights: Sunny Leone And Rannvijay Singha Introduce The Contestants

Also Read : Sunny Leone Starrer Anamika's Shoot Gets Stalled Due To An Ugly Fight, Details Inside