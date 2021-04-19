Sunny Leone To Play A Queen In Director Yuvan’s Upcoming Historical Horror Comedy

As we all know, Sunny Leone will be seen playing an important role in the upcoming Tamil film Veeramadevi. Ever since the film was announced, fans are excited to see Sunny in a Kollywood project. Amidst all, the actress recently signed another Tamil project, which will be directed by Yuvan. She will be playing one of the lead roles in the upcoming untitled fantasy historical horror-comedy. For the unversed, the Yuvan directorial also stars Sathish and Sanjana in pivotal roles.

In a statement to media, Yuvan said that he had been writing this story for over three years. While talking about Sunny's role, the director said that it is a powerful character and he always wanted to rope in a big celeb for the same. "I felt Sunny would be apt for it because she has that regal look, a certain charisma. Within a week, we fixed a meeting with her. She enjoyed the narration and immediately agreed to do the film. She is already doing a historical, but this one is a historical horror, something that we haven't experimented with in Kollywood. She will appear in the period flashback portions, and plays a queen," Yuvan said.

Interestingly, Sunny Leone has already started learning Tamil for the film. She will shoot her portion from June in Mumbai. Yuvan also informed that the makers have roped in Ramesh Thilak, Mottai Rajendran and Thangadurai to play key roles. Musician Javed Riaz will be composing the songs for the Sunny-Yuvan project.

Talking about the untitled horror-comedy, the film is set in two time periods- present and past. The major portions will be shot in Chennai while the historical moments will be shot in Mumbai. Notably, the makers have kickstarted the shoot today in Velachery, Chennai.

Coming back to Sunny Leone, her upcoming Tamil drama Veeramadevi is being helmed by Vadivudaiyan and also stars Navdeep, Nassar and Srinath in supporting roles. The film will simultaneously be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

