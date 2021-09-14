Super Singer 8 Wild Card Voting: How To Vote For Vrusha, Sridhar Sena, Vanathi And Others?

The popular Tamil singing reality show Super Singer 8 has been under scrutiny for a while now. Recently, the judges of the show were highly slammed by fans after the exit of one of the popular contestants of the show Sridhar Sena.

Singer-turned-judge Benny Dayal even quit the show after he faced backlash from the mini-screen audiences. He even took to his Instagram handle to share his decision with his fans as he wrote, "I will no more be posting anything associated with Super Singer 8. I can't take all hate messages. Thank you for all the love you have shown me. I'm human after all. I'm done. Thank u. Won't see u next season."

Well, the show is currently marching towards its finale. Let us tell you that a total of four contestants have already been selected as the finalists of the season. On the other hand, online voting has begun to select a finalist from the nine wild card contestants of the reality show. One among the contestants will qualify and join the other four finalists. The result of the voting will be revealed on Sunday, September 19. The online voting lines will close on September 17.

The top nine wildcard contestants are Vrusha Bala, Gaana Sudhakar, Balaji Sri, Vanathi Suresh, KJ Iyenar, Maanasi G Kannan, Sridhar Sena, Adithya Krishnan, Kumuthini Pandian and Aravind Karneeswaran.

Here's How You Can Vote For Your Favourite Wild Card Contestant

• Install the Disney+ Hotstar app from Google Play Store or the App Store (Available in Android and iOS)

• Login using an email id, phone number or social media account

• Type 'Super Singer' in the search bar

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant. Click Submit.

• Users have 50 votes each day which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday (September 17) at midnight.

Currently, the show's four finalists are Muthu Sirpi, Bharat K Rajesh, Anu Anand and Abilash Venkitachalam. Super Singer which airs on Vijay Television has Anuradha Sriram, Unnikrishnan and SP Charan as its judges