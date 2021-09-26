Super Singer Season 8 Winner: Anirudh Ravichander Has A Surprise In Store!

Super Singer Season 8, the popular reality show is nearing its grand finale. Reportedly, the much-awaited grand finale of the Star Vijay show will be aired from 3 PM today (September 26, Sunday). Interestingly, young musician Anirudh Ravichander, who is the chief guest of the grand finale, has a big surprise in store for the Super Singer Season 8 winner.

As per the reports, the winner of Super Singer 8 will get the chance to make his/her playback singing debut with a song composed by Anirudh. The exciting update has totally excited the loyal viewers of the Star Vijay show, who have been eagerly waiting to know who is the winner of this season.

To the unversed, Muthusirpi, Sridhar Sena, Bharath, Abhilash, Anu, and Maanasi are the top 5 contestants of Super Singer Season 8, who have made it to the finals of the show. Anuradha Sriram, Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal, and SPB Charan, the four popular playback singers are judges of this season. Apart from the permanent judging panel, renowned singers including KS Chithra, Malgudi Subha, Ananth Vaidyanathan, and Kalpana have graced the Super Singer 8 platform as the guest judges.

Along with the Super Singer Season 8 finalists, Sivaangi Krish, Pugazh, Harish Kalyan, and others are expected to perform in the grand finale, which will be telecasted live from 3 PM today. The participants of Cook With Comali will also grace the event with their special performances.