Super Singer Season 8 Winner: Sridhar Sena Takes Home The Trophy!

Super Singer Season 8, the popular reality show has finally found its winner. Sridhar Sena, the supremely talented singer who made a huge fans base with his stint in the show, has taken home the winners trophy of this season. The winner was crowned by the renowned musician Anirudh Ravichander, who attended the Super Singer Season 8 grand finale as the chief guest.

As reported earlier, it was revealed that the winner of Super Singer 8 will get the chance to make his/her playback singing debut with a song composed by Anirudh Ravichander. So, it is now confirmed that Sridhar Sena will soon turn playback singer with an Anirudh composition.

To the unversed, Muthusirpi, Sridhar Sena, Bharath, Abhilash, Anu, and Maanasi are the top 5 contestants of Super Singer Season 8, who made it to the finals of the show. Anuradha Sriram, Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal, and SPB Charan, the four popular playback singers were the judges of this season. Apart from the permanent judging panel, renowned singers including KS Chithra, Malgudi Subha, Ananth Vaidyanathan, and Kalpana had graced the Super Singer 8 platform as the guest judges.

Along with the Super Singer Season 8 finalists, Sivaangi Krish, Pugazh, Harish Kalyan, and others performed in the grand finale event, which was telecasted live from 3 PM on Sunday (September 26, 2021) in Star Vijay. The participants of Cook With Comali also graced the event with their special performances.