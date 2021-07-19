Suriya 40 First Look To Be Out On July 22; Makers Share An Intriguing Video To Announce The Big News!

Here we go! The highly anticipated first look poster of Suriya from his next tentatively titled #Suriya40 will be out on July 22 at 6 pm, ahead of the actor's 46th birthday (July 23).

Confirming the big news, the makers of the film Sun Pictures took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "#Suriya40FirstLook on July 22 @ 6 PM! #Suriya40 #Suriya40FLon22nd."

Also tagging a few cast and crew members of the film, the makers dropped a video featuring the actor. In the 14-second video, the actor looks intriguing as his silhouette is shown presumably getting ready to attack his nemesis as he holds a long chain and folds it in complete style. The background music and the actor's deadly avatar in the dark have indeed left the fans excited as ever, as they now trend #Suriya40 and #Suriya40FLon22nd on social media.

Music Director TS Muralidharan Passes Away

Backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the rural drama is directed by Pandiraj. Featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Cibi and Jaya Prakash in key roles, the highly anticipated film went on floors in February this year. The film's music is composed by D Imman, while cinematographer Rathnavelu is the director of photography.

Vaadivaasal: Suriya To Practice With A Bull For The Jallikattu Scenes In The Movie

On a related note, Suriya will next be seen in Netflix's Tamil anthology web series Navarasa created by Mani Ratnam, and directed by Arvind Swami, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Halitha Shameen, Priyadarshan, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Bejoy Nambiar, Vasanth and Rathindran R Prasad. The web series' teaser was released on July 9. Navarasa also featuring Prakash Raj, Revathi, Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Balan Siddharth and Parvathy Thiruvothu will release on Netflix on August 6.

Suriya also has Vetri Maaran's Vaadivaasal and TJ Gnanavel's film tentatively titled #Suriya39.