Suriya 40 First Look To Be Out Today At 6 PM

The makers of #Suriya40 have been teasing fans with updates since the film's inception. Well today (July 22), on the eve of Suriya's 46th birthday, the team is going to unveil the rural drama's highly anticipated first look poster. The poster will release today at 6 pm.

To kick-start the celebration of their beloved actor's birthday, Anbaana fans have already started trending hashtags #Suriya40 and #HBDSuriya on social media.

A few days back, the film's makers had dropped an intriguing 14-second video to announce the first look poster release. If reports are to be believed, the film's title will also be out along with the poster.

Suriya Birthday Special: Net Worth And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Ghajini Actor

Directed by Pandiraj and bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady. Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Cibi and Jaya Prakash are the other cast members of #Suriya40. With music composed by D Imman, the film has cinematography carried out by Rathnavelu. The film's shooting commenced in February this year.

Suriya 40 First Look To Be Out On July 22; Makers Share An Intriguing Video To Announce The Big News!

Meanwhile, Suriya will next be seen in Netflix's Tamil anthology web series Navarasa presented by Mani Ratnam, and directed by Arvind Swami, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Halitha Shameen, Priyadarshan, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Bejoy Nambiar, Vasanth and Rathindran R Prasad. He also has Vetri Maaran's Vaadivasal and TJ Gnanavel's film tentatively titled #Suriya39 in the pipeline.